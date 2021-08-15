Cancel
South Bend, IN

Kyren Williams is the ‘heartbeat’ of Irish running back group

By Megan Smedley
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heading into this season, there aren’t many questions regarding the Irish backfield. It belongs to Kyren Williams. “Our running back position is as strong as its ever been,’ offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “Kyren is really the heartbeat there. The special thing about Kyren is he doesn’t really get satisfied. He always wants to do more. He always wants to continue to push himself, push his teammates and find new ways to improve his game. We’re looking to Kyren to continue to step up, be a leader, which he’s done a great job of. As much as he can handle on his plate, he’s going to get handed to him.”

