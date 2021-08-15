Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Messi gone but not forgotten as Barcelona wins league opener

By TALES AZZONI
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe post-Lionel Messi era began for Barcelona with fans chanting his name in the stands and players overcoming his absence on the field. Barcelona’s first season without Messi in 17 years started with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday, with many in the crowd of more than 20,000 at the Camp Nou Stadium paying tribute to the Argentine star and protesting against the club for letting him go.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Sergi Roberto
Person
Gerard Piqué
Person
Hugo Mallo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Ángel Correa
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spanish#Argentine#Atl Tico Madrid#Celta Vigo#M Laga#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
UEFAfearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: BVB Frauen Win Their First Friendly, and Lionel Messi Says Goodbye to Barcelona

Good morning, Fear the Wall. Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer I’ve ever watched play. I don’t think many people alive today realize just how lucky we are to have been able to watch him day after day. For the past 15+ years he has made the footballing world better with his unimaginable talent, and he led his club FC Barcelona, the club that raised him to legendary status, to glory again and again. Unfortunately, the club could not hold up their end of the bargain, and a series of bad sporting decisions has led to a crossroads where Messi’s continued employment in Barcelona is no longer possible.
UEFABBC

Lionel Messi dreams of Champions League win at Paris St-Germain

Lionel Messi said he dreams of winning the Champions League once more after joining Paris St-Germain, adding: "I think we have the team to do it here." The Argentina captain, 34, won four Champions League titles with Barcelona, the last of which came in 2015. PSG are still searching for...
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi discusses PSG transfer, Barcelona exit and Champions League ambitions

Lionel Messi has praised Paris Saint-Germain for how ‘fast and serious’ they reacted to the news that he would be leaving Barcelona, concluding a deal in less than a week. Barcelona’s statement about their inability to keep Messi owing to La Liga salary regulations was made just last Thursday, with PSG announcing that they have signed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to a two-year contract only five days later on Tuesday.
Soccerblackchronicle.com

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona minus Lionel Messi or Real Madrid to win it all?

Is everyone excited for the new LaLiga season? While there have been a few notable exits in the summer transfer window — some guy named Lionel Messi swapped Barcelona for Paris, we hear, and his longtime rival at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, joined him in the French capital — the talent levels are sky-high and the top clubs look set to grapple all the way from first game to last for the title.
SoccerBBC

La Liga: Barcelona win thriller in first game since Messi exit

That's your lot for tonight. 19 goals were scored on a thrilling opening weekend in La Liga as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all kicked off the new campaign with wins. Lionel who?. FT: Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad. FULL-TIME. Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad. It's a hectic start to life...
SoccerBBC

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad: Barca win first game after Lionel Messi exit

Barcelona began life without Lionel Messi by beating Real Sociedad in an entertaining La Liga opener. Gerard Pique opened the scoring for Barca with a powerful header from Memphis Depay's free-kick. Martin Braithwaite scored either side of half-time to become the first Danish player to score a La Liga brace.
UEFAESPN

Spurs vs. Man City doesn't mean much yet, Barcelona win without Messi, RIP Gerd Muller

What a weekend in European soccer! Three of the top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga) kicked off their 2021-22 campaigns, and the games didn't disappoint. Manchester City's title defense got off to a rocky (but predictable) start against Tottenham, Barcelona began their post-Lionel Messi era with a big win, and there were impressive results / lessons learned from Liverpool, Man United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund winning their season openers.
Soccersandiegolocaldirectory.org

Barcelona starts life without Lionel Messi with a thrilling win

It was the first time in 18 years that the club had started a campaign without the Argentine, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal on August 10. Many fans wore Messi shirts and sang songs about the club’s greatest ever player as they watched an entertaining match at the Camp Nou.
SoccerBBC

La Liga: Depay levels for Barcelona in Bilbao

Jordi Alba flashes a cross but Julen Agirrezabala claims before Nico Williams draws a save from Neto at the other end. Memphis Depay pulls out to the left again and should be celebrating his second. Frenkie de Jong releases him in behind a weary-looking Athletic Bilbao defence but this time...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona in 2021 LaLiga

1-1 at San Mamés, Barcelona had a very poor first half, in the absence of clear chances to score, and Bilbao roared like a lion to draw Barcelona, Athletic Club dominated for a long time until Depay leveled. 5:40 PM6 hours ago. Two changes for Bilbao. Zarraga enters the pitch.
Soccer90min.com

Ronald Koeman Counting on Philippe Coutinho for 2021/22 Season

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is counting on Philippe Coutinho for the 2021/22 season, and believes the Brazilian can be 'an important player' for the Catalan outfit. Barcelona signed Coutinho from Liverpool in a mega money move in 2018, but the now 29-year-old has not quite lived up to the expectations since arriving at the La Liga club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy