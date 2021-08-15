2021 Central Texas high school football preview: Private schools

2020: 4-4 Postseason: lost in first round. Since moving up to 11-man football in 2016, the Bears have an impressive 42-19 record. ... Washington, the team’s former offensive coordinator who took over head coaching duties last season, retains his role as the OC. ... Washington developed into a dangerous dual threat a year ago while throwing for 982 yards and rushing for another 385 yards. Expect more passing this season with a proven receiving corps led by Best.