Texas State

2021 Central Texas high school football preview: Private schools

Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020: 4-4 Postseason: lost in first round. Since moving up to 11-man football in 2016, the Bears have an impressive 42-19 record. ... Washington, the team’s former offensive coordinator who took over head coaching duties last season, retains his role as the OC. ... Washington developed into a dangerous dual threat a year ago while throwing for 982 yards and rushing for another 385 yards. Expect more passing this season with a proven receiving corps led by Best.

