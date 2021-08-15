Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

10 Product Sampling Kits

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more consumers are shopping online (due to the acceleration of the digital age or the onset of COVID-19 physical restrictions), product sample kits become very important. Many are intimidated by the virtual purchasing experience as they can't rely on all of their senses to gauge their compatibility with a given option. In recent years, there has been a sufficient increase in brands offering product sample kits that guide consumers to the correct shopping decision, while also building trust and loyalty.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Sample#Calyan Wax Co#Tealight Flight Set#Cbii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Electronicsrekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Electronic FX & Impulses sample pack

W.A. Production has launched its new sample library Electronic FX & Impulses, a new “What About” series collection of sound effects. Producers, mix engineers, and foley artists around the world all seem to agree — there’s nothing like the sound you get when working with real, analog electric currents. However, if you don’t have the budget for expensive analog gear, it can be difficult to get your hands on these kinds of FX. Well, at least it was until now!
RetailTrendHunter.com

On-the-Go Aromatherapy Kits

Created by a group of BIPOC female designers, Esym brand brings an array of wellness-focused scents to your everyday life. Esym has launched its new Scent Pods. Scent Pods are essentially beautifully designed pocket-sized aromatherapy pods that can be carried on the go. Scent Pods were designed to access scent experiences in transit, at work, or when exercising. Each Scent Pod is designed to offer a specific feeling - whether that be relaxation, energy, or sleepiness.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Customizable Complexion Rescue Kits

BareMinerals' Rescue Me Customizable Complexion Rescue Set is cruelty-free, sustainable, gluten-free, and vegan. The set includes a full-size COMPLEXION® RESCUE Tinted Moisturizer and three mini makeup essentials. In order to opt-in for the bareMinerals Rescue Me Customizable Complexion Rescue Set, individuals need to select their share of the brand's fast-acting...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Sleeper Subscription Brands

Luna Cay is a sustainable sleepwear brand for babies. The responsibly-sourced range of baby clothes offers a subscription-based service and delivers snuggly soft onesies directly to the consumer's home. This service ensures that parents always have the right size of clothes in stock as their babies grow. Canadian-made for growing...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Reusable Cannabis Flower Jars

BUDVASE is a new product line from FlowerShop* and it focuses on premium mood and sensory-based cannabis products, aromatherapy, home goods and lifestyle products. The newest addition to the Sensory-Care brand is the first release of a branded flower line and it promises to expand the high-end product lines within the California market.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Creative Upcycled Bag Materials

Freitag, an upcycling bag manufacturer, has started using undetonated airbags as material for its bags. The new material, while unusual, is highly durable. Freitag is known for making bags out of upcycled truck tarps, recycled plastic bottles, and other unwanted and discarded materials. The brand's shift to undetonated airbags is...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Top 100 Gadgets Trends in August

The August 2021 gadgets feature various innovative ideas geared towards simplifying daily tasks. Many of the listed devices follow the common theme of upgrading common existing items rather than inventing something entirely new. As a result, consumers are looking for new ways to incorporate typical objects into the technological world, and companies respond with unexpected gadgets.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Anti-Microbial Office Designs

Matteo Belfiore Architecture and Skukoh have produced a contemporary office design that is equipped with anti-microbial surfaces. The updated headquarters for cyber company Cybernet is finished with Fiandre Architectural Surfaces - an Italian manufacturer that specializes in high-end ceramic surfaces. The purpose of the design was to priorities the well-being of Cybernet's employees. In order to do so, the designers chose Fiandre's Urban Active Surfaces collection to finish the space.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Effortlessly Clean Beauty Brands

Rose Inc. is a new beauty brand from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and it shares cosmetics and skincare products from a celebrity who has years of experience in the industry. Within the eight-piece Modern Essentials collection, there are products with ingredients like sea fennel extract, sugarcane-derived squalane and Vitamin E. For instance, there's the Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner with pink clay powder and a hard-working cocktail of salicylic, mandelic, lactic, glycolic, tartaric and pyruvic acids to brighten and simultaneously deeply cleanse the pores.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Repurposed Pencil Factories

Danish homeware brand Vipp has converted an old pencil factory into a pop-up supper club venue. The former Viking pencil factory is now home to a private dining space that seats up to 26 guests. The showroom is roughly 400 square meters and will launch during the annual 3 Days of Design festival. The venue will host special guests from around the world who will cook for the invited diners.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hydrating Research-Backed Serums

Amyris - a leading biotechnology company - launched a new clean skincare brand named Terasana Clinical. The first product to drop from Terasana Clinical is the Clear + Control Healthy Skin Serum. This product is designed to moisturize dry, flaking, and irritated skin. The serum is made with anti-inflammatory properties that will help clear and even the skin's appearance. The product uses two sustainable ingredients that have been patented by Amyris - Squalane and Cannabigerol (CBG). Squalane is a clinically proven high-performing moisturizer. It helps improve the skin's microbiome and deeply penetrates cannabinoids to help enhance the skin. While Amyris' patented Cannabigerol is an anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial cannabinoid.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Stabilized Resistance Band Kits

The TRX BANDIT is a resistance training accessory that will work to greatly enhance stability and comfort for users to help them enjoy an even better workout. The handle works by being positioned onto one or more Strength Bands and will enable athletes to keep a stronger grip on them when getting in some training from home or out of the house. The handles will optimize control and allow for impressive resistance training capabilities to virtually eliminate the need for conventional weights.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Millennial Mid-Century Furniture

Loft & Luv is a new small space furniture brand from Atlantic Inc. and it targets Millennial shoppers who are looking for designs that are both stylish and affordable. The curated collections from the brand share simple ways to elevate interior settings in an accessible way and they tap into popular styles so that shoppers can express themselves with quality purchases.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Squalane-Enhanced Rose Oils

Biossance’s Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil guarantees to deliver a trifecta of visible results: brightening, firming, and hydration. The texture of the product is luxurious and lightweight. The hero ingredient of this product is, of course, Biossance's innovative plant-derived squalane. Traditionally derived from shark livers—and, therefore, the site of...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Charitable Braided Bracelets

Pyrrha recently launched its collection of Rainbow Braided Bracelets. Its newest range supports The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. The sustainable jewelry brand prides itself on attributing meaning to its designs, making for thoughtfully made pieces. The Rainbow Braided Bracelet collection...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Restaurant-Inspired Snack Chips

The Walkers Local Taste Icons crisps range is being launched by the brand in the UK to celebrate some local restaurants and highlight their most recognizable dishes. The snack chips come in four flavors including Madras Curry, Thai Green Curry, Fish & Chips and Chicken Burrito, which are inspired by The Radhuni in Edinburgh, Mantra Thai Dining in Newcastle, The Wetherby Whaler and Yucca in London, respectively. The crisps will be launched in five-packs of grab bags as well as £1 price-marked packs, which will be supported by a TV, in-store media, social media and out-of-house marketing campaign.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Outdoor Graphene-Infused Blankets

The Crua Culla Blanket is a lightweight, durable and functional accessory for outdoor use to help support the needs of avid campers or explorers looking to increase their comfort during excursions. The blanket maintains a functional design that is incorporated with both recycled materials as well as graphene to help enhance insulation properties. The blanket can be easily connected to additional bedding to make it bigger, and is paired with hand and foot pockets for increased coziness.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Virtual 90s Makeup Try-Ons

To celebrate the 90s cult classic comedy Clueless, YouCam Apps created movie-themed beauty filters so that users can try on 90s makeup styles. Within the app, users can try on a variety of exclusive Clueless-themed filters and beauty looks, including Cher's signature blonde hair and accessories. Alongside the Clueless-themed AR...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Kitchen Essentials

Vancouver-based good natured Products Inc. is a leader in eco-friendly plant-based products. The brand's specialty is redesigning everyday items to be more sustainable. Recently, the Vancouver-based company announced that it has expanded its line of plant-based kitchen products to include eco-conscious Bin Bags, Zipper Bags, and retail-packed Compostable Tableware. The...
AdvocacyTrendHunter.com

Ocean Plastic Accessory Cases

LifeProof's newest plastic accessory cases make the most of materials that are already in circulation and now, consumers can purchase Apple Watch, AirPods and AirPods Pro cases made from ocean-based recycled plastic. The functional and sustainable styles help to reduce the impact made on the environment and they offer stylish ways for device users to express themselves and their values. There's the Eco-Friendly Case for Apple Watch made with 85% ocean-based recycled plastic and the LifeProof Band for Apple Watch 38/40 mm, which boasts 99% ocean plastic yarn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy