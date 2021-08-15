Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares Video of “Appropriate” Weather on 58th Day of Production

Production on The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel that sees Brie Larson team up with a few other superheroes, is ongoing and Candyman (2021) director Nia DaCosta is stepping behind the camera for the new production. Speaking in a new interview the filmmaker opened up about how there's a surprising similarity between the upcoming horror flick and her big-budget Marvel movie. “I can say it’s a very different beast,” DaCosta told Variety. “But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there’s some of that in the story.” Let's try and unpack that below.