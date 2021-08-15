Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares Video of “Appropriate” Weather on 58th Day of Production
Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been in production for a couple of months now, and returning director David F. Sandberg occasionally takes to Instagram to share updates on the filmmaking process. Back in June, he revealed on day 27 of the production that it's taking longer than his previous films, Lights Out and Annabelle Creation, put together. This week Sandberg returned to share an update on the 58th day of production, which featured some lightning in the sky, a perfect omen for a hero like Shazam.comicbook.com
