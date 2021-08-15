Cancel
Bernalillo County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA AND CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM MDT At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Youngsville to near Cuba to 10 miles northwest of San Ysidro. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jemez Springs, San Ysidro, Fenton Lake State Park, Canones in Rio Arriba County, Jemez State Monument, Youngsville, Jemez Pueblo, Zia Pueblo and Coyote. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 19 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

