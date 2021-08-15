Cancel
Bandera County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Bandera by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bandera The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Bandera County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms over western Bandera County. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vanderpool and Lost Maples State Natural Area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

