Transylvania County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Transylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Transylvania THUNDERSTORMS WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT TRANSYLVANIA AND NORTHWESTERN PICKENS COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 851 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series of showers and thunderstorm with torrential rainfall 11 miles southwest of Brevard, or near Rosman. These showers and storms were redeveloping in place. Locations to be impacted include...Brevard, Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Gorges State Park, Lake Jocassee, Jocassee Gorges, Balsam Grove, Sapphire, Connestee and Sassafras Mountain. Streams and creeks will experience rapid rises, with very heavy rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour possible in these areas. Local rainfall totals may top 3 inches.

alerts.weather.gov

