Severe Weather Statement issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rowan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits across Rowan County and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.