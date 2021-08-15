Cancel
Greenville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenville Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Transylvania, northwestern Greenville and northeastern Pickens Counties through 730 PM EDT At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Pickens, or near Table Rock State Park, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brevard, Rosman, Dupont State Forest, Table Rock State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Pumpkintown, Connestee and Rocky Bottom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

