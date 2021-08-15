1 killed, innocent bystander injured in Bronx shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx that also injured an innocent bystander.

Two men were shot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of East 149th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

A 43-year-old man who was shot in the back died.

Another 43-year-old man, who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are searching for a single gunman.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Fifteen people were killed or wounded in 11 separate shooting incidents across New York City on Friday.

