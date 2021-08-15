1 killed, innocent bystander injured in Bronx shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx that also injured an innocent bystander. Two men were shot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of East 149th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven. A 43-year-old man who was shot in the back died. Another 43-year-old man, who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition. Police are searching for a single gunman. So far, no arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. RELATED | 15 people killed or wounded in 11 shootings across New York City on Friday
Fifteen people were killed or wounded in 11 separate shooting incidents across New York City on Friday.
