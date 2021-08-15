Cancel
Bronx, NY

1 killed, innocent bystander injured in Bronx shooting

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx that also injured an innocent bystander.

Two men were shot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of East 149th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

A 43-year-old man who was shot in the back died.

Another 43-year-old man, who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are searching for a single gunman.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

RELATED | 15 people killed or wounded in 11 shootings across New York City on Friday

Fifteen people were killed or wounded in 11 separate shooting incidents across New York City on Friday.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

