Babcock Neighborhood Schools cancels school due to "widespread sickness"

The Babcock Neighborhood Schools will be closed for the next week and a half because of a "staffing shortage attributed to widespread sickness or requiring quarantine."

An email from the Principal reads as follows:

Dear BNS/BHS Families,

Due to a significant staffing shortage, attributed to widespread sickness or requiring quarantine; BNS/BHS will be closed from Monday 8/16/21 through Wednesday 8/25/21. Prior to school re-opening on 8/26/21 a deep cleaning will be conducted. The make-up days will be October 18-21 and March 14-17. Our team is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff. We understand the inconvenience this will create, it was not a decision made lightly. We are optimistic this will help mitigate the spread of sickness and allow everyone to return healthy.

Very Respectfully, Mrs. Shannon Treece