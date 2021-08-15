2 suspects wanted in West Chester, Pa jewelry theft

Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with a burglary at a jewelry store on Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Big Jewelers located on the unit block of West Gay Street.

Jessica Blair believes the men caught on surveillance video burglarizing Big Jewelers dined across the street at Kildares Irish Pub where she works. Blair said she thinks she waited on the men Friday night.

"Crazy, it's a small town, that doesn't happen a lot," she said.

Blair said the men asked her many questions about high-end stores in the area.

"I go out to them, masks up the entire time, fully on. They never pulled them down," said Blair.

Blair said the men paid in cash before leaving.

A violent weekend in Philadelphia has left 11 people shot and five dead in separate incidents across the city.

"I saw the West Chester police pictures and I was like, 'it was the same shirt, same masks they had on while they ate with me the entire time,'" said Blair.

West Chester Borough Police said they are investigating Blair's claims.

Police believe the men entered through the rear door of the property and took an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Jessica Thompson said she was also working at Kildares the night of the burglary across the street from her work.

"So shocking, whatever happened in the town at 9 p.m. on a Friday, very random, kind of scary," said Thompson.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to help identify the men. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-696-2700.