WATCH LIVE: Tracking Tropical Storm Fred (7 p.m. update)

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Fred approaching the Pensacola area Monday as a mid-grade tropical storm.

As it moves inland the storm will more than likely pass to our west as a tropical depression. The center is forecasted to pass right through Montgomery, Alabama.

This means that Fred will be west of us, leaving Central Georgia on the dirty side of the storm.

Central Georgia Impacts:

Heavy rainfall will be Central Georgia's primary threat with some strong wind gusts possible. The GFS and Euro vary on how much rain we could see, but both hint that south and west of Macon have the potential for higher rainfall totals.