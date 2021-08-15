Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Homers Twice in First Start in Right Field

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of a four-game losing streak and with their hold on a playoff spot waning, the Padres took the drastic step of moving MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. to right field on Sunday, his first game in two weeks after a stint on the injured list with a shoulder injury. It didn't take long for the move to look ingenious.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Padres#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Doing Things That Have Never Been Done

Fernando Tatis Jr. jumped from the 10-day injured list into a new arena Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks and wasted no time making his one-of-a-kind presence known. Playing right field for the first time in his career, the San Diego Padres star went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in an 8-2 victory.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres prepping Fernando Tatis Jr. to play OF

The San Diego Padres are prepping All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. to play outfield when he returns from the injured list. Though the team has not made a decision, the thought is playing Tatis in center field and right field would help preserve his shoulder through the end of the season. Tatis has suffered four or five shoulder injuries this season and has been on the IL since July 31 after the latest one. It's expected Tatis will need surgery in the offseason.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Mom is the Family’s Backbone

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the face of MLB, following in and surpassing the footsteps of his father Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis is a legitimate candidate to win National League MVP as his Padres vie for a playoff spot out of the NL West. For all the baseball talent he acquired from his father, who spent 11 years in Major League Baseball and famously hit two grand slams in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s Tatis Jr.’s mother who acts as the support system for the family.
MLBRealGM

Rehabbing Fernando Tatis Jr. Taking Reps In Outfield

The Padres continue to give Fernando Tatis Jr. work in the outfield as he endeavors to return from a partially dislocated left shoulder. Manager Jayce Tingler and his coaching staff hit the field on Saturday as Tatis took fly balls by himself in right field hours before the Padres faced the D-backs at Petco Park. After his teammates came out for batting practice, Tatis shagged balls in center field for the second straight day.
MLBperutribune.com

Tatis homers twice in return; Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Sunday. The 22-year-old Tatis had four hits, helping the Padres snap a four-game losing streak. Playing right field for...
MLBfangraphs.com

Attempting to Predict Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Outfield Defense

Fernando Tatis Jr. is now an outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Despite his recent stint on the injured list — his third of the season, and his second related to his shoulder — he might end up collecting the NL MVP provided he can stay productive and healthy, all while moving away from the only position he’s played in professional baseball. In his return to action on Sunday, he raised his wRC+ to 172 and got his first playing time in right field. There wasn’t much to be gleaned from the four balls hit his way, however, leaving us to wonder how well he’ll handle the position going forward. Mike Petriello at MLB.com has covered the unprecedented nature of this move, but I want to take a look at what we can actually expect from Tatis defensively. I’m not the first to consider the question. Last week, Michael Ajeto highlighted Tatis’ defensive ability in an article for Baseball Prospectus and delved into the analytical precedent for shortstops who have recently made the conversion to the outfield. Today, I’ll look at what we might predict about Tatis’ outfield defense given some of the other data we have about his speed.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. poised for move from shortstop to outfield

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday was jump to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back in his glove. “When it is decided, he’s going to be good out there,” San Diego outfield coach Wayne Kirby said. “He’ll be at the top of the food chain.”
MLBCBS Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. preparing to play outfield as Padres hope to avoid season-ending shoulder surgery

Fernando Tatis Jr. seems likely to have a new position when he returns to the San Diego Padres lineup over the coming days. Tatis, currently on the injured list after once again dislocating his shoulder, has begun shagging fly balls in the outfield in preparation for a move off shortstop, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. The Padres are hopeful that relocating Tatis to the outfield will help him avoid another shoulder-related injury for the remainder of the season.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Rockies return home to host Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres were reeling entering play Sunday but they got a big boost with the return of superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Except, at least for now, he is known instead as the superstar outfielder. Tatis came back from the 10-day injured list to help San Diego beat...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr. is back and already hitting bombs (Video)

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. announced his return from the injured list with a bomb against the Diamondbacks. And it’s not the first time. Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from the injured list on Sunday. If you thought he might need some time to ease back into things, think again.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres activate Fernando Tatis Jr., place Yu Darvish on IL

The Padres have reinstated Fernando Tatis Jr. from the IL, per a club announcement. He is in today’s lineup, starting in right field, his first career game at a position other than shortstop. Yu Darvish is swapping places with Tatis and going on the IL with lower back tightness. Despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy