Biden sending 1,000 more US troops to Afghanistan amid Taliban turmoil

By David Meyer
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden plans to send an additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul Sunday, according to reports. The move to return thousands of American troops to the country brings the total number of US forces there to 6,000, according to NBC News, and comes as the Islamic militant group expands its control in the country, including the seizure of the presidential palace in the capital city.

