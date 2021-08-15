WATCH: Atlanta Braves hold on for road sweep of Washington Nationals

Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley started the fifth inning with back-to-back home runs and the visiting Atlanta Braves held on for a 6-5 victory over the skidding Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

The Braves extended their road winning streak to a season-high seven games and won for the 10th time in 12 games overall.

Freeman and Riley homered off Washington starter Paolo Espino (3-4), recovering two innings after Atlanta blew a three-run lead two innings earlier.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and also scored on a wild pitch that proved to be the winning run after Washington nearly erased a 6-3 lead. Atlanta scored its first run via a groundout by Stephen Vogt.

Riley collected three hits out of the clean-up spot, including his 11th homer since the All-Star break.

Carter Kieboom hit a two-run single for Washington, which lost its seventh straight and its 12th in the past 13 games. Victor Robles hit an RBI single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Juan Soto after Adrian Sanchez scored on a wild pitch by Atlanta left-hander Drew Smyly.

Smyly allowed three runs on six hits in four innings. Jesse Chavez (3-2) allowed Kieboom’s single in the fifth but stranded him at third before four relievers combined on four scoreless innings.

Richard Rodriguez and Tyler Matzek pitched the sixth and seventh before Luke Jackson got a double play and a strikeout in a scoreless eighth. Will Smith worked around a pair of walks and stranded two in the ninth for his 25th save in 29 chances.

Espino allowed five runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. He was pulled after Riley homered to put Atlanta up 5-3.

Gabe Klobosits threw a wild pitch that allowed Swanson to score during an at-bat to pinch hitter Abraham Almonte.

Atlanta took a 3-0 lead in the third when Swanson hit Espino’s 2-2 fastball into the center field seats for his fourth homer of the series.

–Field Level Media

