Topeka, KS

Forces complete NHRA’s 1st father-daughter nitro sweep

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
In this photo provided by the NHRA, Brittany Force drives on the way to the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying at the Menards NHRA Nationals drag races Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. (Auto Imagery/NHRA via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — John and Brittany Force completed the first father-daughter nitro sweep in NHRA history Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

The 72-year-old John Force won for the time time this year and 154th overall. He beat J.R. Todd in the final round with a 4.019-second pass at 321.04 mph at in a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

“I had a good day,” Force said. “Robert (Hight) was probably my toughest race because it’s hard to beat Robert. I just had a car that was pretty fast, wasn’t the quickest. J.R. Todd was. But got the win. What was special was, to do it with Brittany. With (daughters) Courtney and Ashley, I never got the chance because they were always Funny Car, and usually beat me but with Brittany, I finally got that double up.”

Brittany Force won in Top Fuel, edging Clay Millican with a 3.783 at 324.75 for her first victory of the season and 11th overall.

Rookie Dallas Glenn won in Pro Stock. He beat KB Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky with a 6.651 at 206.13 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

