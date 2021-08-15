Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Some lesser-known Data Science libraries

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been practicing Data Science for a while now? You must know pandas, scikit-learn seaborn, and matplotlib pretty well at this stage. If you feel like you want to expand your horizons and learn some more obscure libraries but equally useful ones you are in a good place. In this article, I will show you some lesser-known libraries for Data Scientists in python.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Missing Data#Data Scientists#Pd Data#Smote#Aic#Statsmodels Api#Ols#Scikit#Kaggle#Missingno Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Computersgitconnected.com

7 People in Data Science You Should Follow

If you are not a novice on data science, you have probably heard of Andrew Ng before: he’s the mind behind some of the best online courses available on Coursera, such as this one on Machine Learning, offered by Stanford University (he’s actually also one of Coursera’s co-founders!). He has...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Data-Driven Abductive Inference of Library Specifications

Programmers often leverage data structure libraries that provide useful and reusable abstractions. Modular verification of programs that make use of these libraries naturally rely on specifications that capture important properties about how the library expects these data structures to be accessed and manipulated. However, these specifications are often missing or incomplete, making it hard for clients to be confident they are using the library safely. When library source code is also unavailable, as is often the case, the challenge to infer meaningful specifications is further exacerbated. In this paper, we present a novel data-driven abductive inference mechanism that infers specifications for library methods sufficient to enable verification of the library's clients. Our technique combines a data-driven learning-based framework to postulate candidate specifications, along with SMT-provided counterexamples to refine these candidates, taking special care to prevent generating specifications that overfit to sampled tests. The resulting specifications form a minimal set of requirements on the behavior of library implementations that ensures safety of a particular client program. Our solution thus provides a new multi-abduction procedure for precise specification inference of data structure libraries guided by client-side verification tasks. Experimental results on a wide range of realistic OCaml data structure programs demonstrate the effectiveness of the approach.
Behind Viral Videostechgig.com

5 Free YouTube channels for data science beginners

Undoubtedly, Data is the core of businesses that has increased the requirement of. experts. There has been a major job opening for the experts that have made companies hire top talent and professionals to upskill. Data Science is not limited to technology, consumer goods, or technology but has expanded to a greater level. This is making the beginners go through the courses or video tutorials that can help them understand data science so that they can kick start their career in the field.
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Learn some computer skills at the library

The Campbell County Public Library is hosting a class to help people improve their computer knowledge. People can learn a plethora of things ranging from creating and saving files to basic internet terms to learning how to surf the web using web browsers like Firefox and Google Chrome.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Portfolio from Employer Point of View

In recent years, companies realize how important it is to utilize their data to get an edge over their competitor. From corporate, startups to small businesses already start to use data projects to improve their business. This, in turn, increases the need for qualified data people — something that until now still keeps increasing.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

5 YouTubers That Helped Me Break Into Data Science

Two years ago, I started my journey in data science. I decided to pursue my master’s in data science after working for 4 years in sports analytics. Throughout my time in graduate school, I found myself doing tons of research on the internet regarding data science concepts and career advice on how to break into the field. The purpose of this article is to introduce a list of Data professionals that really helped me grow as a data scientist. If you are new to data science, I highly encourage you to follow the following professionals.
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

A Red Pill Perspective On Degrees For Data Science & Machine Learning

Do I need a degree to do Machine Learning? I’ve refrained from adding my input into this discussion for a long time. One reason is due to the mere fact that I haven’t got a degree. Heck, I just about got an accounting & business diploma — I was 5 years late, but better late than never right? LOL. Another reason why I kept my 2 pence to myself was that I was incapable of articulating why I didn’t go, effectively. If you asked me at the time, my response would have been — “I didn’t go because I was a victim of circumstance. It didn’t make sense to go”. It’s that simple.
Sciencerobots.net

Data Science: A Look into the Most Popular Career in Tech

Data science is quickly becoming a highly lucrative profession in tech. In an age where the volume and variety of data continue to grow, the true value of the industry is only beginning to be seen. New tools and technologies are also now allowing the extraction of value from data faster than ever before. These developments will push the data economy and technology to greater heights.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Become a certified data scientist with these data science certifications

Worldwide the necessity of data science has become very vital in many industries, they are using it to grab valuable insights to stay ahead of the competition. Each industry has a massive amount of data that they don’t know what to do with it. The need for professionals in data science has grown immensely in all industries because only they can understand the data.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Use these tips to pass Technical Data Science Interviews!

I am writing this blog post series to share my journey what I learned when applying for Data Scientist/Machine Learning Engineer and interviewing positions at different companies. It was almost 5 years that I had applied for a job, and things have changed dramatically since I gave my last interview. There have been massive changes in the industry. It felt a little like uncharted territory but eventually, I got the hang of the overall process. I learned a lot of new things and had a lot of fun talking with experts in different industry domains where Machine Learning is applied.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Agile for Data Science

How to practice Agile in a waterfall-oriented field. The Waterfall method for developing software is one that follows a linear path where each step is finished before the next one, as shown below. Agile, meanwhile, is a process where software is developed in iterations where the requirements, design, and implementation...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The 4 Stages of Learning Python for Data Science

If you’ve been learning Python on your own, probably you watched countless tutorials and followed many guides to acquire this skill, but how do you know you’re on the right path to master this essential skill for data science?. Python is an amazing programming language that has applications in areas...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Master Scikit-learn for Data Science

Here’s the Essential Scikit-learn you Need for Data Science. Scikit-learn is one of many scikits (i.e. short form for SciPy Toolkits) that specializes on machine learning. A scikit represents a package that is too specialized to be included in SciPy and are thus packaged as one of many scikits. Another popular scikit is the scikit-image (i.e. collection of algorithms for image processing).
Computersgitconnected.com

An Example of a Data Science Pipeline in Python on Bike Sharing Dataset

We will provide a walk-through tutorial of the “Data Science Pipeline” that can be used as a guide for Data Science Projects. We will consider the following phases:. For this project, we will consider a supervised machine learning problem, and more particularly a regression model. The Regression models involve the...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Why Data Science Is Important for All Developers

In my pastime, I like to watch videos, read articles, or even just check the news about all things new in the tech world. Whether it’s innovations or every just privacy update like what’s been going in with iPhone, it’s always interesting to stay on top of what’s going on. When I think about keeping up with data science it’s interesting to stay up to date on improvements no matter what field of study that it comes from. Sometimes it may be Machine Learning, other times it may be AI (artificial intelligence), or my personal favorite, AR (augmented reality). I’m especially interested in data visualization, especially through AR.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

A Case for Intuition in Data Science

Gut feelings and science haven’t always gotten along. In fact, anything that serves to simplify the process or outputs of science with imagination or “feelings” have historically been met with strong opposition. As Leary put it when discussing the use of feelings and imagination in science:. “Science has tried to...
Softwarehackernoon.com

Data Science vs Artificial Intelligence. Here’s the Difference

It is quite hard for budding developers to decide whether they wish to become data scientists or if they wish to contribute to automation and building smarter machines. Both are highly desirable job roles with enormous scope for growth. Data Science and AI are both valuable implementations of computing and...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Best Resource For Learning Data Science

Make your learning journey more efficient. My first step into data science was a video on YouTube. A professor was talking about one of his master students who used machine learning to generate song lyrics. After watching that video, it took me about two years to land my first job...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Getting into Data Science: Self-study Vs. BootCamps

Today’s world allows us to think freely beyond our degrees and our physical location. The internet allowed people from all over the world to access the same data, communicate with each other, and learn from each other. This explosion in technology made everything possible, made it possible for people to start a new career in their 30’s or 40’s, or even later; made it possible for students to attend school and take courses in other countries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy