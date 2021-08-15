Cancel
Waskom, TX

Waskom Elementary closed next week due to high COVID rate among staff

By Claire Wallace
CBS19
Waskom Elementary will be closing August 16-20 due to a high amount of staff members who have contract COVID-19, Waskom ISD officials say.

The announcement came via a Facebook post on August 15.

"We feel this is the best decision to protect our students, staff, and community during this time," Rae Ann Patty, Waskom ISD Superintendent, wrote. "I do apologize for the inconvenience this late notice may cause. The staff has contacted us throughout the weekend and there is no way to staff our elementary school at this time."

No remote learning will be offered during the week. Waskom Middle School and Waskom High School campuses will resume as normal.

The elementary school building is undergoing a deep cleaning, Patty said. The days missed will not be required to be made up. However, if the elementary school does have to close again, that time will have to be made up during the school year or at the start of summer.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding while we get through this period," Patty wrote. "We encourage each of you to stay safe and help us get back into school next week."

