Traffic Accidents

Family of woman killed in Crown Heights crash call on police to arrest the driver responsible

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

" A rally calling for justice was held in Crown Heights Sunday for a woman who was hit and killed earlier this week. Candles and flowers were set up right next to the bus stop where police say 20-year-old Aniya Blandon was killed last Monday around 3 a.m. Police believe the driver was drag racing when the car jumped the curb and hit two people before fleeing the scene. Blandon's family and community advocate Tony Herbert blocked the street for 15 minutes to send a message to other drivers to slow down and drive with caution. Blandon's husband and mother grieved while wearing shirts with her photo on them. They called on police to arrest the person responsible and stop this from ever happening to another family again. Police say the driver behind the wheel of the red Dodge Charger involved in the crash jumped into another car and took off. No arrests have been made in the investigation so far. "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

