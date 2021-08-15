Family of woman killed in Crown Heights crash call on police to arrest the driver responsible

Police video has revealed the moment an alleged drunk driver accused of causing a crash that killed a mother of four in New Mexico asked police to smoke a cigarette in the immediate aftermath.Jennifer Munoz, 26, is accused of causing the collision that killed Janelle Katesigwa and left her passenger screaming in pain in May on a road in Albuquerque.Video recording during the aftermath of the collision obtained by KRQE shows the woman asking an officer if she can smoke a cigarette while emergency responders attempt to help her friend.“Can I just smoke a cigarette?” Ms Munoz purportedly says....