Sacramento, CA

Shooting investigation underway at McClatchy Park in Sacramento

ABC10
ABC10
 6 days ago

Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at McClatchy Park.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at the park around 1:20 p.m. but said that everyone had left the scene.

As the investigation got underway, they were told about two people, only described as males, who took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There were few details released about the shooting, and no additional information is available at this time.

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

