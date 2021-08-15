Rescuers Race to Find Haiti Quake Survivors as Tropical Storm Approaches

The death toll from the massive earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday rose as rescuers worked against the clock to find survivors who may be buried under rubble as a massive storm looked to be headed straight toward the Caribbean country. The official death increased to at least 1,297 people with 2,800 more injured, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency. But the real toll is expected to be several times higher as homes have been flattened, hospitals are overwhelmed, and authorities haven’t even been able to reach some of the worst-affected neighborhoods. Southwestern Haiti has been hit the hardest with much of the devastation focused around the city of Les Cayes as the quake’s epicenter was around 78 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.