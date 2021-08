There are a lot of action movies from the 90s that could benefit from a good reboot, not just a standard reboot. Normally I don’t even like thinking about this unless a movie might be able to be improved. Some movies, no matter how bad they might be, have good enough stories that didn’t appear to catch on with the audience of their time, while others are just godawful and only have a few redeeming qualities that might warrant bringing it back again for another try. This is what a lot of people don’t appear to see when they’re told a movie is bad or figure it out for themselves, there’s always a redeeming quality to the movie that might be worked on and made to appear a little more prominent. At the very least, if one can find a couple of high points in a movie they should be able to take another chance to create something that would surpass the original. In some cases that might not be too difficult, but it’s still worth a thought.