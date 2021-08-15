Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

University of Florida will hold in-person classes after considering going online

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9G6T_0bSZdH8V00
© Istock

The University of Florida announced that they will hold in-person classes for the fall semester after considering beginning the term online, the Gainesville Sun reported.

In an emailed statement to the Florida newspaper, university spokesperson Hessy Fernandez said that even though there were discussions about having online classes for the first three weeks of the semester, the university ended up not going that route.

"The decision was made today that UF will not pursue that option, nor will any other university in the State University System," Fernandez told the Gainesville Sun.

Fernandez also said that the university will add some in-person courses to their online sections for students who can not attend school in person, according to the Gainesville Sun.

The university’s Vice President for Student Life D’Andra Mull had previously sent an email to the student body about the possibility of moving forward with online classes and suggesting that students get vaccinated in order to return to campus, the Gainesville Sun reported.

Florida has become the epicenter of a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The university’s hospital said Thursday that it is dealing with more young COVID-19 patients than they've seen since the beginning of the pandemic, with six of them in the hospital's ICU units.

University of Florida’s fall semester begins on Aug. 23, the Gainesville Sun noted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
Gainesville, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Florida#Online Classes#The Gainesville Sun#Student Life D Andra#Icu#University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy