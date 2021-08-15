Cancel
Cullman County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Cullman, Limestone, Madison, Morgan by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cullman; Limestone; Madison; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northwestern Cullman County in north central Alabama Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama Southern Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Western Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Redstone Arsenal, Good Hope, Falkville, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight Center, Baldwin, Vinemont, Somerville, West Point, Eva, Cole Springs, Florette, Lacon, Valhermoso Springs, Massey and Battleground.

#Heavy Rain#Central Alabama#Extreme Weather#Redstone Arsenal
