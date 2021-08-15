How many people stood by & watched cities get burned & looted in the USA?

If this one-year-old child managed to survive three days alone in a forest in Russia, we can’t wait to see what adventures she’ll take when she gets older. A true Outsider at heart, 22-month-old Lyuda Kuzina decided to go camping sans any equipment (or help from her understandably frightened mother) near Obninsk in Smolensk region of Russia. According to local officials, the area in which rescuers found Kuzina is a common spot for wolves and bears. Thankfully, the child managed to survive the several days alone in the forest without any injury, save for a few dozen bug bites. Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise us if she led her own pack of wolves by now.