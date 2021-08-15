Joey Gatewood will enter the transfer portal
Joey Gatewood will leave the University of Kentucky after the quarterback was beat out by Will Levis in the Wildcats’ preseason competition. Gatewood will return to the transfer portal just a little more than 18 months after he transferred from Auburn to Kentucky. He has left the team and will search for a new college football home immediately. Gatewood will not be immediately eligible to play for another school this fall after already using his one-time waiver.allfans.co
