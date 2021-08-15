Hip squat Pain

One of the most frequent complaints of pain is a condition in the body that causes joint pain, stiffness, swelling and other limiting conditions restricting flexibility and mobility,causing tenderness and swelling. Causes of arthritis may be attributed to overuse, age, former injuries or genetics. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type, when the protective cartilage between the joints begins to wear away that allows the bones to rub together causing pain and stiffness. Medical specialists indicate that at the present state, humans cannot grow new cartilage like the starfish grow another leg, but an individual identified with OA can find ways to cope with the pain and protect the joints from further damage, and decrease pain. The first diagnosis should be completed by a medical specialist to identify arthritis as the source of joint stiffness and pain, as there are many types. (www.tylenol.com)
