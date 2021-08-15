Cancel
Presidential Election

Opposition leader poised to clinch presidency in Zambia election

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHakainde Hichilema has more than 2.3 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.4 million votes, in an official tally. Veteran Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema appears on the verge of clinching the southern African country’s presidency, with a commanding lead in votes. The 59-year old businessman, contesting the presidency for...

Why Edgar Lungu and his party lost Zambia's 2021 elections

Hakainde Hichilema's election victory is the third time an opposition leader has unseated an incumbent president in Zambia since 1991. The victory bequeaths on the new president and his party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), the immense task of restoring the rule of law, fixing the ailing economy and uniting a divided nation.
Kenyan appeals court upholds order to halt president’s constitutional changes

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s Court of Appeal upheld a decision to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from making broad constitutional changes, limiting his ability to prevent his estranged deputy from succeeding him next year. The proposed amendments, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), would have been the biggest change...
Zambia President-elect Faces Massive Economic Hurdles

LUSAKA/JOHANNESBURG - Zambia's newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema says he plans to unveil a set of economic policies aimed at solving the mineral-rich country's deep economic problems after he takes office next week. Hichilema, one of Zambia's most successful businessmen and the leader of the opposition United Party for National...
Zambia opposition leader Hichilema leads after high-turnout vote

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has the early lead as counting continues from Thursday’s cliffhanger election, which may have attracted a record number of voters. As officials from the two major parties swap accusations, investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of the plebiscite in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer. The winner...
