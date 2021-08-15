Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, cool overnight

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Wonderful weather is back today, and it is here to stay through this afternoon, this evening and tonight. The humidity remains tolerable with warm conditions and brilliant sunshine. The evening will have one of the most beautiful sunsets. We can turn off our air conditioners tonight because Mother Nature will take care of it with a cool, brisk night. Clouds return tomorrow, but it will still be warm. A few showers are possible tomorrow night, but there is a better chance of rain, thunder and lightning afterward.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Baseball#Detroit#Wdiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy