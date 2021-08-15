Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, cool overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Wonderful weather is back today, and it is here to stay through this afternoon, this evening and tonight. The humidity remains tolerable with warm conditions and brilliant sunshine. The evening will have one of the most beautiful sunsets. We can turn off our air conditioners tonight because Mother Nature will take care of it with a cool, brisk night. Clouds return tomorrow, but it will still be warm. A few showers are possible tomorrow night, but there is a better chance of rain, thunder and lightning afterward.