Alford went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports. He's collected four hits (including two doubles) in eight at-bats since returning to the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis. From the beginning of June until his recall Saturday, Alford slashed .356/.456/.704 with 12 homers and seven steals for Indy. The 27-year-old has yet to take advantage of his major-league opportunities, but with Ben Gamel expected to stay on the injured list for longer than 10 days, Alford will get yet another chance in the big leagues.