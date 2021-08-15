Barcelona sink Real Sociedad in first game without Lionel Messi - European round-up
Barcelona began the post-Lionel Messi era with an entertaining 4-2 home win over Real Sociedad in their first game of the La Liga season on Sunday. A header from Gerard Pique gave the Catalans the lead in the 19th minute to the delight of 20,000 fans who returned to the Nou Camp for the first time in 17 months, and Martin Braithwaite struck either side of half-time to extend their lead.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0