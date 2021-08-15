Cancel
UEFA

Barcelona sink Real Sociedad in first game without Lionel Messi - European round-up

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona began the post-Lionel Messi era with an entertaining 4-2 home win over Real Sociedad in their first game of the La Liga season on Sunday. A header from Gerard Pique gave the Catalans the lead in the 19th minute to the delight of 20,000 fans who returned to the Nou Camp for the first time in 17 months, and Martin Braithwaite struck either side of half-time to extend their lead.

Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi opens up on his departure from Barcelona

A visibly distraught Lionel Messi said his goodbyes to Barcelona on Sunday, insisting he did everything to stay at Camp Nou and was still struggling to come to terms with what has happened. Messi saw his contract expire this summer and agreed on the terms of a five-year extension, only...
MLSESPN

Real Madrid president denies 'any influence' over Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied claims he had "any influence" on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona. Messi was unveiled at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after joining the club as a free agent. Jaume Llopis, a member of Joan Laporta's board at Barcelona who resigned following Messi's departure, claimed...
UEFAYardbarker

Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak to miss season opener at Barcelona

Real Sociedad have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their weekend trip to Barcelona with Alexander Isak set to miss out. La Real kick off their 2021/22 La Liga campaign with a testing trip to Catalonia despite the Catalans still reeling from the exit of Lionel Messi last week.
SoccerESPN

LaLiga 2021-22 preview: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona minus Lionel Messi or Real Madrid to win it all?

Is everyone excited for the new LaLiga season? While there have been a few notable exits in the summer transfer window -- some guy named Lionel Messi swapped Barcelona for Paris, we hear, and his longtime rival at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, joined him in the French capital -- the talent levels are sky-high and the top clubs look set to grapple all the way from first game to last for the title.
Soccerchatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana open their season with a tough game against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 23 players for Matchday 1 of La Liga:. Goalkeepers: 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas. Defenders: 2. Sergiño...
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Pique and Eric Garcia discuss Barcelona victory over Real Sociedad

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique discusses their victory over Real Sociedad. Two goals from Marton Braithwaite and one each from Piqué and Sergi Roberto earned the three points on the night in Barca's opening LaLiga game of the season. After the 4-2 win, Pique discussed the performance and also Barca's hopes...
SoccerBBC

La Liga: Depay levels for Barcelona in Bilbao

RED CARD - Eric Garcia. It's been a tough night for Eric Garcia and it's not ended well. Nico Williams wriggles free and he's in on goal. Garcia tries a last-gasp lunge to clear it but he drags him down. Has to go. Post update. Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona. Can...
Soccerchatsports.com

Marc-Andre ter Stegen closing in on Barcelona return

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is closing in on a return to first-team action after a spell on the sidelines recovering from treatment on a knee injury. The German missed the final game of last season and Euro 2020 after opting for a “complementary intervention” on his knee. The treatment...
SoccerBBC

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona: Depay rescues point for Barca

Barcelona moved to the top of La Liga on goals scored as Memphis Depay rescued a point in an entertaining draw at Athletic Bilbao. Depay's ferocious strike cancelled out Inigo Martinez's headed opener after Athletic Bilbao had dominated. Both sides hit the crossbar and passed up numerous chances to claim...
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

Life without Lionel Messi began on a high for FC Barcelona, as the Catalan giants defeated Real Sociedad 4-2 in the first week of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Now, Barcelona will head on the road to battle Athletic Bilbao, which kicked off its campaign with a scoreless draw versus Elche. In Barca’s win over Sociedad, striker Martin Braithwaite shouldered the load offensively with a pair of goals and an assist, while defenders Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique each found the back of the net. In Messi’s absence, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will depend on French superstar Antoine Griezmann to lead the charge in the final third, in addition to Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Memphis Depay on target as Barcelona snatch draw at Athletic Bilbao

Memphis Depay’s first goal for Barcelona saw Ronald Koeman’s side fight back to draw 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in their LaLiga clash at San Mames, where Eric Garcia was sent off in stoppage time.Martin Braithwaite fired an early chance over, before Neto – deputising again for the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – touched a goalbound effort from Inaki Williams wide and Oihan Sancet then rattled the Barca crossbar.Gerard Pique was forced off injured in the 31st minute, with Ronald Araujo sent on – and, in first-half stoppage time, the Barca defender saw his acrobatic effort ruled out for a foul.Athletic...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Betis 1-1 Cadiz in La Liga 2021

Betis is already on the pitch performing the warm-up routine prior to the opening whistle. The armband worn by the captain this afternoon on behalf of Betis will be dedicated to the Triana neighborhood. 2:36 PM6 hours ago. Cádiz has arrived at the Benito Villamarín!. The visiting team is present...
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Preview, Tips and Odds

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano will welcome the teams of Atletico Madrid and Elche for their match of La Liga’s 2nd round on Sunday. Neither side lost on the opening day of the season, as the reigning champions Atletico prevailed 2:1 over Celta, while Elche and Athletic Bilbao shared the points after failing to score.
UEFACBS Sports

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Barcelona look to make it two wins from two in this young La Liga season when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday for Matchday 2. Ronald Koeman's men opened up the season with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad but now face the other Basque Country side in an intriguing clash. On the other side, Marcelino's team started off their season on Monday with a 0-0 draw at Elche.

