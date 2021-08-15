Barcelona sink Real Sociedad in first game without Lionel Messi - European round-up

Life without Lionel Messi began on a high for FC Barcelona, as the Catalan giants defeated Real Sociedad 4-2 in the first week of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Now, Barcelona will head on the road to battle Athletic Bilbao, which kicked off its campaign with a scoreless draw versus Elche. In Barca’s win over Sociedad, striker Martin Braithwaite shouldered the load offensively with a pair of goals and an assist, while defenders Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique each found the back of the net. In Messi’s absence, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will depend on French superstar Antoine Griezmann to lead the charge in the final third, in addition to Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.