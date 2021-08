Looks like he is committing on Instagram. But I also found this link. Re: This guy is absolutely a “Must Get” ... for Mac Brown. Probably so, but, I think that Shaw should give a lot of thought on what would be important to him after FB is over for him. Do he want to have a college FB national championship to brag about when he is about 60 years old and nobody remembers him, and he is telling grand kids, and friends how good he was when he played college FB. One of the things they will ask him, where is your national championship ring/rings, well I played for UNCheat, and they don't play for FB championships, well maybe he wasn't as good as he's bragging about being.