Minnesota State

MN GOP Chair Carnahan Pushes Back After Calls For Resignation

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe executive committee of Minnesota's Republican Party will meet Sunday night to discuss the fallout of underage sex trafficking charges against a GOP strategist and donor, reports David Schuman (1:38). WCCO 4 News At 5:30 - August 15, 2021.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Minnesota StatePosted by
POLITICO

Minnesota GOP ‘in ruins’ after shocking scandal

Less than a year ago, Minnesota looked every bit a swing state. Donald Trump was pouring millions of dollars into his campaign there, after nearly flipping the state in 2016, Republicans were making inroads in the ancestrally Democratic Iron Range. In the Twin Cities suburbs, nervous Democrats feared protests following the police murder of George Floyd could turn some voters to the GOP.
ElectionsPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota GOP in turmoil as party chair calls campaign to remove her a ‘coup’

Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “Following what amounted to a weekend political firestorm, the Minnesota Republican party Sunday evening found itself navigating treacherous waters of possible scandal that threatened to oust the state party’s leader. … the executive committee of the Republican Party of Minnesota met privately Sunday night to consider how to act amid a growing chorus of calls for Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to resign. As the meeting began around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Carnahan appeared to have no intentions of leaving, even calling the campaign to remove her a ‘coup.’ As of midnight, no action appeared to have been taken against Carnahan directly, but the committee approved two actions she opposed: conducting a financial audit and ending a practice of non-disclosure agreements that was alleged to have muzzled her critics.”
Lino Lakes, MNkxlp941.com

Sen. Chamberlain renews vigorous call for MN GOP Chair Carnahan to step down

Controversy continues to swirl around the state’s Republican Party Chair. Jennifer Carnahan denies any wrongdoing after friend and party donor Anton Lazzaro was indicted last week for sex trafficking. State Senator Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes is among the Republicans calling for Carnahan to step down…”She crossed the line, she crossed the line, I want nothing to do with a party that’s failed to address these allegations of sexual harassment, assault, of intimidation and bullying, this is not an organization that anybody should trust.”
Minnesota StateWDIO-TV

Minnesota GOP chair resigns

Minnesota Republican Party Chairperson Jennifer Carnahan has resigned after a meeting of the state party's executive committee on Thursday night. "It's been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota," Carnahan said in a statement. She added that she believes "it's in the...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota GOP chair faces growing calls to step down

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan speaks with an attendant of a rally for President Trump in Bemidji, Minn., on Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2020. From Minnesota Public Radio News - August 14, 2021. Republican Party of Minnesota Chair Jennifer Carnahan faced growing calls to...
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

More Minnesota GOP members call for Carnahan to step aside

(ABC 6 News) - More and more state republicans are calling on Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican party, to resign after a donor she had close ties with was charged with child sex trafficking. The man charged with child sex trafficking is Anton Lazzaro. Lazzaro has worked for...
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

MN GOP party chair being pressure to resign because of connection to Lazzaro

(St. Paul, MN) -- A prominent G-O-P lawmaker is calling for state Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan to resign immediately, after federal charges of sex-trafficking of minors were filed against major Republican donor and Minneapolis businessman Tony Lazzaro. Senator Roger Chamberlain from Lino Lakes says Carnahan's "close, ongoing relationship" with Lazzaro is "troubling to say the least" and adds, "I find it impossible to believe she didn't know about his activities." Carnahan hasn't commented. She said earlier the Minnesota G-O-P will donate to charity the contributions Lazzaro has given the party.
Minnesota Statecbslocal.com

More Minn., Republicans Call For Carnahan To Step Down

More Minnesota Republicans are calling for state party chair Jennifer Carnahan to step down due to her ties to a GOP donor and strategist who was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges, reports David Schuman (2:46). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 15, 2021.
Minnesota StateBakersfield Californian

Minnesota GOP seeks new chair, investigations to repair party image

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Republican Party is leaderless, low on cash and divided. Federal sex trafficking charges against prolific GOP donor Anton Lazzaro one week ago opened the door to a stunning string of allegations of retaliation, harassment and toxicity in the party that crescendoed Thursday in the ouster of its chair, Jennifer Carnahan.

