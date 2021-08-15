All eyes on Fred as the storm races to the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our forecast over the next day will center around Tropical Storm Fred as it closes in on the Gulf Coast. Isolated showers are expected through the evening. Those storms will continue winding down through the evening and into the overnight hours. A steady breeze out of the east will continue overnight. Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s. Isolated showers from the outermost fringes of Fred could be felt along the coast by sunrise.