Washington's Terry McLaurin focused on the "intricate details" heading into 2021 season

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is focused on the "intricate details" that it may take to be effective heading into his third season. McLaurin spent three days this spring working with former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, which included word memorization during drills to help him improve his focus while tired. McLaurin told ESPN's John Keim "Little things to focus on the intricate details of what it may take. In the fourth quarter, you may need to adjust the route off the coverage. Defenses know how to disguise well; you have to think when you're tired and react when you're tired." He also mentioned how he expects Washington's offseason additions on offense to impact his opportunity this season, stating that "most top receivers in this league have another guy or two outside them. That helps everybody, when you have threats across the field, it will open it up for me. McLaurin and Washington open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 12th.

