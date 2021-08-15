Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Fort Bend by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Fort Bend The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary showers and thunderstorms, especially between the Sugar Land area and the Richmond-Rosenberg area. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to three to four inches of rain have already fallen in the last couple of hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Rosenberg, Richmond, Pleak, Fairchilds, Thompsons and Greatwood. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over parts of the area. This additional rain could result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

