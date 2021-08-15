Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 353 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles south of Diamond M Ranch to 12 miles northeast of Bagdad, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bagdad, Cross Mountain and Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cape May COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Cape May. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.9 0.9 0.0 None 23/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.2 None 23/10 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None 24/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 23/09 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 6.3 1.2 0.6 Minor 24/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 24/10 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None
Richland County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 1240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Forest Acres, Dentsville, St. Andrews, Arcadia Lakes, Five Points, Woodfield, Sesquicentennial State Park, Fort Jackson, Columbia International University, Harbison State Forest, Fort Jackson Cantonment Area, Rosewood, Eau Claire and Fort Jackson Wildcat Road. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 near mile marker 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 65 and 77. Interstate 77 between mile markers 6 and 19.
New London County, CTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New London FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN NEW LONDON COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT Monday for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.
Brooks County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Jefferson, northern Madison, central Lanier, Lowndes, southeastern Thomas and southern Brooks Counties through 230 PM EDT At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Moody Air Force Base to 7 miles south of Quitman. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Dills, Grooverville, Barretts, Everett, Hamburg, Pinetta, Hansell, Lovett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville and Brooks Co A/p. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 07:13:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 711 Taeao Aso Sa Aukuso 22 2021 Ua iai nei se * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso e oo atu i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONMOUTH, MIDDLESEX, AND SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES At 1234 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing on many creeks and streams in the warned area. Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills remained in flood, and Manalapan Brook at Spotswood was approaching flood stage at this time. In addition, law enforcement continues to report widespread street and lowland flooding with many road closures still in place. Do not drive through flooded roadways! For Lawrence Brook at Weston Mills: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.43 feet. Flood Stage is 18 feet. For Swimming River at Red Bank: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.24 feet. Flood Stage is 7 feet. For Manalapan Brook at Spotswood: At 12:15pm the stage was 18.86 feet. Flood Stage is 19 feet. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 102 and 133.
Hartford County, CTweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hartford TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Hartford - Windsor Locks * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Bristol County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Bristol TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Fall River - New Bedford * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Somerset County in northern New Jersey Eastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding was continuing in several creeks and streams across the warning area. The gauges on the Neshanic River at Reaville and the North Branch Raritan River at South Branch were both in minor flood stage at this time and will likely remain so for the next couple of hours. The Millstone River continues to rise rapidly, with moderate flooding already occurring in Griggstown and major flooding likely to occur. Do not drive through flooded roadways! * For Millstone River at Blackwells Mills: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.66 feet. Flood Stage is 9 feet. For Millstone River at Griggstown: At 1:00pm the stage was 13.81 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Millstone River at Millstone: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.86 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet. For Neshanic at Reaville: At 1:00pm the stage was 7.97 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet. For North Branch Raritan River at South Branch: At 12:00pm the stage was 8.16 feet. Flood Stage is 8 feet. For North Branch Raritan River at Raritan: At 12:15pm the stage was 6.48 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet.
Plymouth County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Western Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Plymouth TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Brockton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Terry and southeastern Yoakum Counties through 615 PM CDT At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Tokio, or 8 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 20 mph. Another strong storm was located near Tokio, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tokio and Wellman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cache A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CACHE AND NORTHERN RICH COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laketown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laketown, Garden City, Garden, Bear Lake, Meadowville, Pickelville, Beaver Mountain and Lakota. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 478 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cache, Rich by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cache; Rich A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CACHE AND NORTHERN RICH COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laketown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laketown, Garden City, Garden, Bear Lake, Meadowville, Pickelville, Beaver Mountain and Lakota. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 478 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Oldham County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham County through 915 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adrian, or 15 miles west of Vega, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.9 0.9 0.0 None 23/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.2 None 23/10 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None 24/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 23/09 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 6.3 1.2 0.6 Minor 24/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 24/10 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None
Campbell County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Charlotte, southeastern Campbell and northern Halifax Counties through 200 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wren, or near Red House, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brookneal Charlotte Court House Phenix Red House Nathalie Drakes Branch and Cody. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sublette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sublette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUBLETTE COUNTY At 927 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 19 miles northeast of Farson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sublette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN UINTA COUNTY At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Lyman, or 23 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated observations reported wind gusts in excess of 78 mph earlier. Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are still being reported along I-80 in Uinta County, Wyoming. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyman, Mountain View, Ragen, Church Buttes, Fort Bridger, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 20 and 56. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

