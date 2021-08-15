Du Quoin cancels Back To School party as officials concerned with COVID numbers, positivity rate

The city of Du Quoin has decided that rather than run the risk of Friday's Back to School Party becoming a virus-spreading event, they would call it off. "After meetings with Du Quoin Public Safety, Fire, Police and District 300 the decision has been made to cancel," Mayor Guy Alongi wrote on his Facebook page. "The risk far outweighs the benefits of having a party that could spread the virus," he added. "We took into consideration the teachers, students, parents and others who may be working the event and we are going to err on the side of caution."