Copper, Quigley lead Sky to 87-75 OT win over Storm

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime Sunday. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (11-10). Copper made...

