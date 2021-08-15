Authorities investigate suspicious death at East Hanover Route 10 hotel
Law enforcement is actively investigating a suspicious death at the Oyo Hotel at 130 Route 10 West in East Hanover. The incident is being investigated by the East Hanover Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. There is no danger to the public at this time and there is no further information related to the investigation that will be released at this time.www.newjerseyhills.com
