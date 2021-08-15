VIPIR ALERT DAY EXTENDED TO TUESDAY…Latest On Fred’s Impacts to the Start of Your Work Week

As of 7 PM Sunday- Many scattered storms passed through the area earlier this afternoon, and we expect a few more to continue, at least until the sun sets. The high rain chance today is due to the combination of a frontal boundary to our north and tropical moisture moving in from the south. Temperatures were below average, only reaching the upper 80s for the most part. Some areas will cool down from the rain. Cool conditions like this should persist for the majority of the week.