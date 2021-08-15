Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

After Her Son Was Shot And Killed, Pittsburgh Mother Moves To Become Beacon Of Change In Community

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A community event is happening tomorrow in Brookline as a call to stop violence and a search for answers.

It’s been two months since a 15-year-old boy was killed after he was shot 23 times. Now his mother is speaking out and trying to be a beacon of change in the community.

15-year-old Christian Redinger was shot 23 times and killed in June. His mother, Jessica Hays, says she’s still waiting for justice.

“Still no justice has been served,” Jessica Hays said. “Nobody has been arrested. They have cameras, they have cars, they have so much evidence, and I just don’t understand why these kids are still roaming the streets.”

But in the meantime, she’s trying to forge a new journey for the youth in her community.

“These kids have come together and put together, not just for me but for everybody and for Christian,” she said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing. It should be heard, seen and screamed from the rooftops.”

She’s helped organize an event that brings together everybody and allows people to smile as Christian would have.

There will be food, games and crafts and Police Zone 6 will be there to build community relations also.

And in the process, she hopes to find more answers.

“Not only that, but these teens are starting to act out. They have no voice. They have no way of saying ‘hey justice hasn’t been served for my friend, what is going on,’ and I think they really need to be heard,” Hays said.

She says her son was unjustly murdered, but his smile will live on forever in their memories.

She hopes community events like the one she’s putting on will help put an end to senseless violence.

The event tomorrow will be here at the Tree of Life Open Bible Church at 6 p.m.

