Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST/515 PM MDT/. * At 352 PM MST/452 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over White Cone, or 16 miles south of Keams Canyon, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Indian Wells and White Cone. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0