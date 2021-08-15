Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NIH director: U.S. could see 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases in 'next couple of weeks'

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5mDi_0bSZRry700
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins on Sunday said he believes the United States could exceed 200,000 daily cases "in the next couple of weeks." File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The United States could soon see more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases every day as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Colllins told Fox News Sunday he will "be surprised if we don't cross 200,000 cases a day in the next couple of weeks" as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 140,144 new cases and a seven-day moving average of 119,523 infections on Friday.

The CDC reported 804 deaths and a 544 seven-day moving average Friday. The weekly average dropped to 182 on July 10.

"That's heartbreaking considering we never thought we would be back in that space again. That was January, February. That shouldn't be August," said Collins. "But here we are with Delta variant, which is so contagious and this heartbreaking situation where 90 million people are still unvaccinated who are sitting ducks for this virus and that's the mess we're in. We're in a world of hurt and it's a critical juncture to try to do everything we can to turn that around."

Daily cases had been below 100,000 since the end of February before spiking in recent weeks, and the United States last reported more than 200,000 cases in January, before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has reported a total of 36,663,707 cases and 621,595 deaths, leading the world in both categories, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

To date, 50.7% of Americans are fully vaccinated while 59.7% have received at least one dose, while 61.7% of adults have completed their vaccine series and 72% have at least received their first dose, according to the CDC.

"We are going to have to continue to get people vaccinated so that right now, even in states in which you have a good relative proportion of people vaccinated, you have to get the overwhelming proportion of people vaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News' Face the Nation Sunday.

COVID-19 patients account for 15% of hospitalizations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas, which have all lagged behind the national average for vaccinations, CNN reported.

The eight states also make up approximately 51% of COVID-19 patients throughout the nation despite accounting for just 24% of the nation's population.

Florida reported 151,415 new COVID-19 cases over seven days on Friday, a record for a seven-day period during the pandemic.

Amid the surge in cases, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reverse orders banning schools from requiring masks on campus.

Collins on Sunday warned that schools that have reopened without masks have seen outbreaks and lamented that "politics and polarization have got in the way of a simple public health measure."

"This mask that I'm holding has somehow become a symbol that it never should have been. This is basically just a life-saving medical device and somehow it's now being seen as an invasion of your personal liberty," he said. "We never should have gone there."

Comments / 4

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Covid 19#Nih#Fox News#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Cbs News#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...

Comments / 4

Community Policy