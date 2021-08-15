Cancel
Amelia County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Amelia; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Henrico; James City; New Kent; Prince George; Western Chesterfield Thunderstorms with heavy rain will impact portions of southern Chesterfield, Charles City, northwestern Prince George, southern New Kent, southeastern Henrico, northeastern Dinwiddie, southeastern Amelia and northwestern James City Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell and the City of Petersburg through 745 PM EDT At 649 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Providence Forge to near Sutherland. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Rain up to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Possible flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas. Strong thunderstorms will be near Providence Forge and Ruthville around 655 PM EDT. Holdcroft around 700 PM EDT. Barhamsville around 730 PM EDT. Matoaca around 735 PM EDT. Virginia State University and Ettrick around 740 PM EDT. Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Fort Lee around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Chickahominy Shore, Birchett Estate, Wayside, Addison, Ammon, Mountcastle, Jordan Point Country Club, Petersburg National Battlefield, Glendale and Lanexa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

