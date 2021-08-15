Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST/515 PM MDT/. * At 348 PM MST/448 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Hard Rock, or 36 miles east of Tuba City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Navajo and Coconino Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

