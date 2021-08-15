Syracuse commit Justin Taylor transfers to IMG Academy; will team up with Orange commit Quadir Copeland

Jeff Abold was the fastest car in Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win Mr. Supermodified special at the Oswego Speedway. But on the final corner of the 75-lap main event, Abold’s car was bumped by Tyler Thompson and both of the leaders spun out. That gave the big payoff and the 2021 Oswego track championship to Dave Shullick Jr. in a stunning reversal of fortune.