Syracuse, NY

Syracuse commit Justin Taylor transfers to IMG Academy; will team up with Orange commit Quadir Copeland

By Mike Curtis
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball commit Justin Taylor will spend his final year of high school at IMG Academy (Florida), he announced Sunday evening. Taylor, a 6-foot-6 guard, previously attended St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville, Virginia. His decision unites him with four-star guard and fellow Orange commit Quadir Copeland, who also transferred to the national powerhouse this year.

