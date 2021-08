Welcome back to another FAABulous Sunday! I’d first like to give a huge shoutout to Dave Swan (@davithius) for putting this article out the past couple of weeks while I was vacationing with my family! Not only was it a break from writing, I knew right where to go to prepare my FAAB moves each week. This is a great week to return as there are players available in spots that I’m truly excited about, not just guys I’m hoping can fill a need. We have seven FAAB periods and seven full weeks of MLB remaining (over a quarter of the season), so whether you’re making a run or fending off those who are, let’s get to some names that may help us out.